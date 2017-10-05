The Fast & Furious spin-off with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw character is getting a July 26, 2019 release in advance of the ninth installment of Fast & The Furious which Universal dated for Easter weekend 2020.

Deadline editor-in-chief Mike Fleming, Jr. exclusively broke the news about the Fast & the Furious spinoff back in April with Chris Morgan writing.

The idea for the spinoff centers around once-upon-a-time villain Deckard Shaw teaming with U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs.

Johnson’s Hobbs was first introduced in 2011’s Fast Five and eventually became an ally and member of the Furious auto gang. Statham made an appearance in Fast & Furious 6 and starred in the next two chapters. No deals have reportedly been made for the actors yet on the spin-off. The 16-year old film franchise through eight movies counts a global B.O. lifetime haul of $5.14 billion.