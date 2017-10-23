20th Century Fox favorite Drew Goddard has been attached to write and produce Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow, the film based on the upcoming Jessica Townsend YA book that the studio acquired last year.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The plot centers on Crow, a girl born on the unlucky day of Eventide, who’s fated to die at midnight on her 11th birthday. She is spared when rescued by a mysterious stranger, Jupiter North, who whisks her away to a secret city called Nevermoor. Jupiter owns the eccentric Hotel Deucalion and has chosen Morrigan to contend for a place in the city’s most prestigious society. The young girl must compete in four difficult and dangerous trials against hundreds of other children, each boasting an extraordinary talent.

The book, now due out this Halloween via by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, was a buzzy title that sold at the Frankfurt Book Fair last year, with the middle-grade tome selling in 27 countries so far.

Goddard, who penned Fox’s The Martian in 2015 earning him an Adapted Screenplay nomination, was also set by the studio last month to write and direct X-Force, the X-Men universe pic. He is next directing for Fox Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges.