Dr. Drew Pinsky and Electus are tackling the timely topic of America’s opioid crisis. They are teaming on The Painful Truth with Dr. Drew (working title), a multi-part docuseries that puts America’s opioid epidemic under the microscope. The series will feature Pinsky, who also executive produces alongside Electus’ CEO Chris Grant, COO Drew Buckley, and Rob Buchta.

In the docuseries, Pinsky will interface directly with addicts and their families, confronting doctors, hospitals and clinics where opioid addiction frequently begins, and exposing the epidemic’s continued escalation in connection with lawmakers, lobbyists and pharmaceutical executives.

According to DEA stats, the opioid crisis claims the lives of more than 140 Americans every day. The series aims to educate viewers and call them to action.

“I’ve been working in addiction medicine for over 20 years,” said Pinsky. “I saw this coming. I had a front-row seat to missteps that led us down this rabbit hole and the narrative is different than the people think.”

Added Grant: “Dr. Drew has been in the trenches of America’s opioid struggle since long before the general public started waking up to the severity of it, and few have been as consistent in their messaging of addiction prevention and treatment, or as outspoken with their frustration about ineffective treatment. While he is globally recognized as the field’s leading authority, this series will showcase Dr. Drew as the audience has never seen, and provide the complete story of how this crisis came to be. We are humbled and excited by the opportunity to give Dr. Drew and his incomparable work such a powerful platform to explore solutions.”

Pinsky starred in the hit reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew which chronicled the struggle for sobriety and the cycle of addictive disorders of celebrities. His other current programming includes iTunes’ top-rated Dr. Drew Podcast, The Adam and Drew Show co-hosted with Adam Carolla, This Life with co-host Bob Forrest, Weekly Infusion with Dr. Bruce, and KABC’s Dr. Drew Midday Live with Mike Catherwood.