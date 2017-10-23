Deadline has confirmed that a Dora the Explorer live action movie is in the works at Paramount Players for a 2019 release. The label at the studio is devoted to producing films derived from the Viacom flagship brands, including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and BET.

Micheal Bay’s Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing with Neighbors and Storks director Nick Stoller working on the script. Dora the Explorer will center around Dora as a teenager who moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego. Dora is a huge brand for Viacom. The show ran for 14 years across 172 episodes and was largely geared at pre-schoolers. Dora, along with her pet monkey Boots, would lead viewers through a series of games on her way to find treasure. Much like other popular Nickelodeon series, Dora spawned dolls, video games and a slew of merchandising. It’s a generational evergreen.

At CinemaCon, former Paramount production boss Marc Evans expounded on the studio’s plans to make more movies from its vertically integrated Viacom franchises. One upcoming product share included the feature toon Amusement Park which will hit theaters first before becoming a TV show on Nick in 2019. There’s also The Loud House and a third SpongeBob Squarepants movie.

Platinum Dunes has a first look deal on the Melrose lot and has been behind their Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises. Stoller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.