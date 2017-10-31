Sierra/Affinity is set to rep international sales rights to Donnybrook, the actioner based on Frank Bill’s 2013 novel from writer-director Tim Sutton. Frank Grillo, Margaret Qualley, James Badge Dale and Jamie Bell star, and shooting is underway in Cincinnati. The pic from Rumble Films and Backup Media will be on offer at the American Film Market which starts tomorrow. Paris-based Backup Media is fully financing and UTA Independent Film Group is repping U.S. rights.

The plot centers on a man hard up for cash and determined to support his family who competes in the Donnybrook, a legendary, bare-knuckle brawl where a $100,000 prize goes to the last man standing.

David Lancaster (Whiplash) is producing with Rumble Films’ Stephanie Wilcox and Backup Media; the two companies previously teamed on Fabrice du Welz’s Message From the King and Small Crimes.