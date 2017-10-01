Donald Trump’s thumbs were busy this morning with tweets galore. As of late, the former Celebrity Apprentice host has been juggling tweets about Puerto Rico, the NFL, and North Korea with the latter being his latest topic of discussion. At the top of his Twitter timeline is a statement about North Korea where he says “Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail.” It must be noted that 25 years ago, Kim Jong Un would have been about 8 years old.

His confidence is in reference to his tweets earlier this morning about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson where he said that he is “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.” He added, “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Tillerson recently said that he was seeking a diplomatic solution regarding North Korea. In the recent weeks, the country has been provoking a confrontation with the testing of a nuclear bomb and ballistic missiles. True to form, Trump has been instigating the situation with tweets, specifically in the beginning of September when he first referred to the North Korean leader as “Little Rocket Man” and called him a “madman.” He also chastised the country saying that it is “behaving badly and it has got to stop.” On top of all that he slammed the Iran for test-firing a ballistic missile and then going on to complain about how they are working with North Korea. He punctuated the tweet with “Not much of an agreement we have.” He then dragged the Foreign Minister of North Korea after he spoke at the U.N. saying “If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

Kim Jong Un hasn’t been backing down and has responded to Trump saying in a statement that the “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” will “pay dearly” for his threats aimed at North Korea.

During their respective time in office, Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush didn’t succeed in preventing North Korea from developing nuclear weapons. As Trump claims in his tweet, he “won’t fail” as he continues to stoke the flames of the fire with his favorite social media platform.