President Donald Trump has took to Twitter multiple times this afternoon and evening in response to this afternoon’s attack in lower Manhattan in which the driver of a rental truck careened down a bicycle path, mowing down joggers and bicyclists. Eight people are dead and at least 12 injured, some seriously. NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio has called it a terror attack. The 29 year old man who was driving the truck and, after hitting a school bus, emerged carrying a paintball gun and a pellet gun, came to United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and now lives in Tampa, Florida.

At 5:30 ET, Trump posted his first tweet:

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

About an our later, he tweeted again:

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

A few minutes later, Trump thought to tweet about the victims and their families:

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

In between Trump’s first two tweets, however, Veep Mike Pence already had assumed the role of consoler-in-chief, tweeting:

Saddened by the tragedy in NYC. Our prayers are w/the victims, their families & first responders. Those responsible must be held accountable — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 31, 2017

About the time of Trump’s third tweet, the White House issued something official: