President Donald Trump has took to Twitter multiple times this afternoon and evening in response to this afternoon’s attack in lower Manhattan in which the driver of a rental truck careened down a bicycle path, mowing down joggers and bicyclists. Eight people are dead and at least 12 injured, some seriously. NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio has called it a terror attack. The 29 year old man who was driving the truck and, after hitting a school bus, emerged carrying a paintball gun and a pellet gun, came to United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan and now lives in Tampa, Florida.
At 5:30 ET, Trump posted his first tweet:
About an our later, he tweeted again:
A few minutes later, Trump thought to tweet about the victims and their families:
In between Trump’s first two tweets, however, Veep Mike Pence already had assumed the role of consoler-in-chief, tweeting:
About the time of Trump’s third tweet, the White House issued something official:
Statement from the President on the Terrorist Attack in New York City
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families. My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely.