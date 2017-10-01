San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, whose media profile bounded ever higher yesterday with insults from the president of the United States, an interview by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and a portrayal in the Alec Baldwin cold open sketch of Saturday Night Live, continued to stand up to an angry Donald Trump today.

This afternoon, hours after Trump may or may not (but, really, may) have referred to her as a “politically motivated ingrate,” Cruz tweeted her thanks to the Department of Defense military liaison with FEMA who described the hurricane destruction as “the worst I’ve ever seen.”

“Thank you general for ensuring the world knows the thruth [sic],” Cruz tweeted. “We are here to help anyway we can.”

Last night, Cruz wore a “Help Us We Are Dying” shirt while being was interviewed by Cooper.

The attention clearly isn’t sitting well with Trump, who this morning tweeted “We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected for safety. Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who ware working so closely with our First Responders. Fantastic job!”

Last night Cruz seemed to be taking the criticism in stride, telling NBC that if the criticism saves lives by raising awareness, “bring it on.”

“Frankly my dear,” she said about Trump, “I don’t give a damn.”

Here are the latest missives, Cruz’s from the ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump’s from his New Jersey golf resort:

Thank you general for ensuring the world knows the thruth. We are here to help anyway we can. https://t.co/VnvJPm4lok — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) October 1, 2017

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017