Morning after former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, and associate Rick Gates, got indicted on 12 counts in Robert Mueller’s probe – and Mueller revealed that Trump campaign foreign affairs adviser George Papadopoulos got arrested way back in July and been cooperating with investigators ever since – President Trump tweeted.

Nothing to see here, Trump tweeted, urging Americans to focus on massive tax cuts for businesses – and Democrats!

“The Fake News is working overtime,” Trump tweeted. “As Paul Manafort’s lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he…came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!”

Trump added, “I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!”

TV news pundits, on non-Fox News networks, anyway, mulled how little sleep Team Trump got, thinking about Papadopoulos having maybe been wired from July to October, and who else Mueller had turned and might be wearing a wire.

Former DOJ spokesperson/current MSNBC analyst Mathew Miller, for instance, tweeted:

