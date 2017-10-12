Nebraska’s Republican Sen. Ben Sasse issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s latest Red Meat Dangle, proposing restrictions on the press.

“Mr. President: Words spoken by the President of the United States matter. Are you tonight recanting of the oath you took on January 20th to preserve, protect, and defend the First Amendment?”

On Wednesday, Trump began threatening to revoke licenses of TV stations for coverage of him that he considers critical.

“It’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write,” Trump said at a White House photo op. Wednesday morning, NBC New reported Trump had suggested a tenfold pump up of the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Trump also tweeted Wednesday several times on the subject, including: “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”

Sasse’s tweet: