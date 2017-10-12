Moments before Fox News Channel was set to telecast Sean Hannity’s latest sit-down with President Donald Trump, POTUS made another threat to revoke network TV licenses because he does not like what they are reporting about him.

This morning, Trump tweeted similarly, though tonight’s tweet seems to take his attack to the next level: “Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate revoked. Not fair to public!”

This morning, Trump had taken to and threatened to challenge the broadcast licenses of “NBC and the Networks.” That after NBC News reported this morning Trump asked about a tenfold increase in U.S. nuclear arsenal – a report he called “pure fiction, made up to demean” adding, “NBC = CNN.”

He also had tweeted that “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”