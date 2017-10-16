Buried in the defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump filed by Gloria Allred in regards to Summer Zervos, a former Apprentice who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007, is a subpoena asking for his campaign for “all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

While this could have far-reaching implications for a POTUS who has been accused of sexual harassment numerous times in the past, nothing has actually happened yet as a result of this subpoena. Zervos’ side is only asking that all the documents be preserved until the motion to dismiss is dealt with in an upcoming hearing.

Trump’s lawyers have responded to the subpoena (which can be read here) saying, “Ms. Allred has served a far-reaching subpoena on the Trump campaign that seeks wholly irrelevant information intended solely to harass the President. Indeed, Ms. Allred herself has questioned how the President could run the country if faced with broad discovery.”

Zervos accused Trump last October that he attempted to kiss her during private meetings in both NY and LA a decade ago. Around the same time that the explosive Access Hollywood recordings from 2005 of Trump bragging about accosting women were going public, Zervos also alleged in a meeting with the self-described at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 that the former Apprentice host grabbed her breasts and “thrust his genitals” at her. Trump has since denied these accusations and has tried to toss the case.

The revelations of the subpoena come just days after Allred held a press conference in her L.A office revealing another accuser of Harvey Weinstein. As one of over 30 women who has come forward in the last 10 days, Louisette Geiss said that the now disgraced mogul sexually harassed her at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival