Donald Trump Takes Victory Lap On 'Hannity' In Feud With NFL

Donald Trump appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show tonight and took a victory lap in his battle with the NFL and players taking a knee during the national anthem.

“I watched Colin Kaepernick and I thought it was terrible,” he said as the audience booed loudly. “And then it got bigger and bigger and started mushrooming. And frankly the NFL should have suspended him for one game, and he would have never done it again. They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem. But I will tell you — you cannot disrespect our country, our flag, our anthem, you cannot do that.”

He continued to maintain the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the presidential election is an excuse by the Dems for their stunning loss.

“They said — they lost the election — they sat in a room and they said, ‘Wow, we look bad.'” Trump said.

“The morning after, in fact it’s been written about in various books – or a book – but they said, ‘Why did you lose the election?’ And they said, ‘Ah, it was Russia! Russia!’ It wasn’t Russia, it was a bad candidate. It was a candidate that didn’t go to Wisconsin and Michigan like they should have.”