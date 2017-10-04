President Donald Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico on Tuesday was a gift for late-night comics. Stephen Colbert accepted it.

While there, for instance, he made clear how much he loves Puerto Rico, telling locals he loves the place he only recently seems to have learned is an island, telling them their weather is “second to none, but every once in a while you get hit. And you got hit.”

That’s “Trumpsplaining” at its best, Colbert snarked.

POTUS also addressed the devastation the hurricane caused – to him, telling residents, “I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.” Even so, Trump took the time to meet with victims, though he could use some help with the small talk, Colbert advised, cueing up a clip of Trump telling one resident “We’re going to help you out…have a good time.”

Colbert to Trump: “You’re at a disaster – not working the floor of your casino!”

Trump also handed out supplies, in the Trumpiest way possible, lobbing paper towels and other goods at locals in a church. When he passed out flashlights, the president informed the residents, “Flashlights. You don’t need them anymore!”

Though, Colbert reminded viewers, about 90% of the island still does not have electricity.

Trump also spent some time learning about water purification tablets, asking a local “Would you drink it?” and when she answered in the affirmative, added, “Really?” while looking dubiously at the package of tablets.

“Yes! She’d drink it, because it’s the only water she has!” Colbert howled. “Just like she’s only talking to you because you’re the only president we’ve got.”