The morning after Teleprompter Trump got high marks for sticking to script while visiting mass-shooting victims and first responders in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump stepped on that Comforter-in-Chief storyline, launching a attack on NBC News.

Trump denied NBC News’s report his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had mulled resigning over the summer and called POTUS a moron after a Pentagon meeting. NYT’s Trump-whisperer Maggie Haberman told TV news this morning her sources report Tillerson did indeed use the M-word. The NBC News report tore up the news cycle Wednesday morning, causing Tillerson to call one of those audience-of-one pressers for which the Trump administration has become known, to publicly deny having ever considered resigning his post, during which he declined to address his use of the word, calling the question “petty.”

“Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews,” Trump tweet-crowed Thursday morning. “Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me.” He later added, “Why isn’t the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!”

Here’s how this morning in Donald Trump Tweets rolled out:

So wonderful to be in Las Vegas yesterday and meet with people, from police to doctors to the victims themselves, who I will never forget! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017