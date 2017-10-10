When President Donald Trump told Forbes he was confident his IQ is higher than his Secretary of State Rex Tillersons, “he made a joke – nothing more than that,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s press briefing.

In a lengthy interview with Forbes, published today, Trump got asked about reports Tillerson called Trump a moron after a Pentagon meeting over the summer.

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump told Forbes.

During today’s White House press briefing, one reporter wondered how Trump expects Tillerson to be an effective Secretary of State when Trump “questions his intelligence,” and had previously said publicly that he wishes Tillerson was “tougher.”

Shot back Sanders: “He made a joke…Maybe you guys should get a sense of humor and try it some time.”

“You want to keep bringing this up and create a story,” she continued to scold. “He’s got 100% confident in his Secretary of State…We’re trying to move forward and focus on our agenda, while you want to move forward and talk about who likes who.”

Speaking of sense of humor, at a photo op earlier in the day, Trump got asked if he’d undercut Tillerson with his IQ crack, and responded, “I don’t believe in undercutting people.”

Sanders also got asked what was Trump’s response to Hillary Clinton’s better-late-than-never statement on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and Trump’s remark that he was not surprised to read New York Times report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood producer, having known Weinstein for years. “How much did he know and what is his response today?” a reporter asked Sanders. No news there, as Sanders responded she did not know if Trump had seen Clinton’s statement and that his previous statement about not being surprised by the NYT revelations spoke for itself.

