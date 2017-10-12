Nine days after traveling to Puerto Rico to josh about its hurricane crisis messing with his budget, and lobbing paper towels to residents for TV cameras, President Donald Trump lobbed a threat to yank federal relief workers from the U.S. territory, which remains largely without power, and stil lacks ready clean water.

Related
GOP Senator Sasse Asks Trump If He's Recanting Oath Of Office With Threat To Restrict Press

“’Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making,’ says Sharyl Atkisson. A total lack of accountability says the Governor,” Trump tweeted.

“Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.”

“We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he added.

(Atkisson, a former CBS News journalist, hosts a program running on Sinclair Broadcast Group television stations.)

At the time Hurricane Maria hit, Puerto Rico’s governor forecast the island could be without power for six months.

Trump’s tweets: