Nine days after traveling to Puerto Rico to josh about its hurricane crisis messing with his budget, and lobbing paper towels to residents for TV cameras, President Donald Trump lobbed a threat to yank federal relief workers from the U.S. territory, which remains largely without power, and stil lacks ready clean water.

“’Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making,’ says Sharyl Atkisson. A total lack of accountability says the Governor,” Trump tweeted.

“Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.”

“We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he added.

(Atkisson, a former CBS News journalist, hosts a program running on Sinclair Broadcast Group television stations.)

At the time Hurricane Maria hit, Puerto Rico’s governor forecast the island could be without power for six months.

