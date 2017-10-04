President Donald Trump heads to Las Vegas to comfort the country in the wake of its worst mass shooting in modern history, having tweeted this morning about the “great day” he had comforting hurricane victims in Puerto Rico 24 hours earlier.

News outlets that noted Trump told Puerto Ricans they’d knocked his budget out of whack, boasted about the death count being far lower than Katrina, and lobbed supplies at locals at a church where relief goods were being distributed? Fake news, Trump tweeted:

A great day in Puerto Rico yesterday. While some of the news coverage is Fake, most showed great warmth and friendship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017