Taking a break from his criticism of the NFL and his threatening words with North Korea, Donald Trump attended the Presidents Cup, a major event during the PGA Tour, to present the U.S. with the winning trophy only to get heckled by an attendee at the event.

During his speech, after praising the team’s talent and congratulating “the internationals on playing very well,” he dedicated the trophy the victims of recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida. He posted a video of the speech on his Twitter page.

“On behalf of all the people of Texas, and all of the people of… if you look today you will see what’s happening and how horrible it is — but we have it under really great control — Puerto Rico and the people of Florida that have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them and we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people who went through so much,” Trump said during the ceremony at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

In another video of the speech from NBC News, a part of his speech is amplified and a spectator can be heard saying, “You don’t give a sh*t about Puerto Rico.” The heckling was in response to his handling of the crisis in Puerto Rico as of late. This includes his widely televised criticisms of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

The news comes after Trump’s day eventful day of tweeting. This included a tweet saying that Rex Tillerson was “wasting his time” to negotiate with North Korea and Kim Jong Un, who he, once again referred to as “Little Rocket Man.”