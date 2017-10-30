UPDATED with additional details: President Donald Trump’s former top campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have been ordered to surrender to federal authorities. News that two high-level Trump campaigns aides had been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation collided with POTUS’s plans for a big week unveiling his tax reform plan and the start of his 12-day trip to Asia. New York Times first reported it’s Manafort and Gates who face charges in Mueller’s first indictments of his probe.

Manafort surrendered Monday morning to the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., NBC News reported. The indictment is expected to be unsealed later in the day. The extent of the charges was not immediately known, but TV news outlets quickly began reporting sources saying Manafort’s charges likely are tax related and that a statue of limitations deadline prompted the charges acted on this morning. Today’s action does not preclude more charges against Manafort.

A White House senior official told NBC: “The White House has been saying for weeks the special counsel is moving far more quickly and deliberatively than people have been reporting. The fact that the special counsel is actively performing its duties does not come as a surprise to the White House.”

The Trump administration had scrambled over the weekend to downplay the significance of CNN’s scoop that a federal grand jury had approved first charges in Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election, and could be unveiled as soon as today.

Meanwhile, Trump, who had spent the time between CNN’s scoop and this morning’s dramatic news tweeting manically about Hillary Clinton, tweeted shortly before the announcement:

Report out that Obama Campaign paid $972,000 to Fusion GPS. The firm also got $12,400,000 (really?) from DNC. Nobody knows who OK'd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Great job by MichaelCaputo on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

TV news outlets are devoting Monday morning to mulling whether the indictment is a clear path to Trump’s campaign or Trump himself. Morning Joe crowned Manafort a “target-rich environment,” but noted some of his activities may not directly be related to Trump. Much discussion about Mueller having been appointed as a direct result of Trump having fired FBI director James Comey, out of frustration with the Russia probe.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted:

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier….the Uranium to Russia Deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey Fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia…’collusion,”’which doesn’t exist.

“The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s…are now fighting back like never befor. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!”

More to come….