President Donald Trump took to this morning and threatened to challenge the broadcast licenses of “NBC and the Networks.” This after NBC News reported this morning Trump asked about a tenfold increase in U.S. nuclear arsenal – a report he called “pure fiction, made up to demean” adding, “NBC = CNN.”

He also tweeted that “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”

It would appear Trump had watched MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning as showcased NBC News’ exclusive report about Trump’s meeting with national security leaders. Trump called for a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal after seeing a slide illustrating that the country’s nuclear stockpile had been steadily reduced since the 1960’s, NBC News reports, citing three unnamed officials who were in the room. Official caught off-guard by Trump’s call to jack it back up 10-fold were forced to explain the legal and practical challenges to a nuclear buildup. But, more important, they were left questioning Trump’s understanding of America nuclear posture and rattled about his grasp of other national security issues.

It was shortly after that meeting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron – which led to this week’s Trump claim to Forbes that he’d match his IQ against Tillerson, and would win.

Trump’s morning Twitter output:

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017