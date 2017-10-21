In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo set to air tomorrow and Monday, President Donald Trump disputes claims that he was insensitive during the now-infamous condolence call to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow Myeshia Johnson. “I was so nice,” Trump says.

Describing John Kelly’s reaction to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson telling reporters that Trump said La David Johnson “knew what he signed up for”, Trump says to Bartiromo that the Chief of Staff “actually couldn’t believe it. Actually, he said to me ‘Sir, this is not acceptable. This is really not’ – and he knew – I was so nice.”

Trump also reiterates his opinion that Wilson was somehow breaking protocol by listening to the condolence call (she was accompanying Johnson to retrieve the body, and the phone conversation was on speaker).

“He – he was so offended, because he was in the room when I made the call and so were other people. And the call was a very nice call. He was so offended that a woman would be – that somebody would be listening to that call.”

Let that one sink in.

Also during the interview, which focuses largely on his tax plan, Trump says he “thought it was sickening” when Wilson suggested that Kelly defended Trump because he was trying to keep his job.

The interview will air in two parts, beginning tomorrow on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures (10 am ET), and the second part on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria (6-9 am ET).