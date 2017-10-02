London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted condolences to the victims’ families, after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, calling it a “deeply sad day for the city of Las Vegas.”

Khan’s tweet is in marked contrast to President Donald Trump’s tweet immediately following the June attack in London that left slagging of Khan in June after an attack in that city.

Trump’s initial reax had been to bash Khan, tweeting “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” That after Khan had issued a statement assuring Londoners the increase in police activity on the streets in the wake of that attack should not cause them alarm.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed,” Khan said; in interview with CNN, Khan called that shooting “evil and cowardly” and advised of increased police presence for the next several days.

This morning’s tweet by Khan:

A deeply sad day for the city of Las Vegas. London sends our condolences to the victims and their families. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 2, 2017

UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May also weighed in: