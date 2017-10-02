President Donald Trump tweeted with unusual restraint about last night’s shooting in Las Vegas this morning offering “warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting” adding “God bless you!”

Trump tweeted after being briefed by Chief of Staff John Kelly on the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history; 50 are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman. Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, as Jason Aldean was performing on stage.

POTUS was not the first Trump family member to tweet about the carnage and Veep Mike Pence tweeted far more extensively than POTUS. The State Department also sent condolences:

Donald Trump’s tweet:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Pence’s tweets:

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

State Department added official condolences:

We join many at home and abroad sending our thoughts and condolences to the victims and families of the attack in #LasVegas. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 2, 2017

Eric was the first Trump family member to weigh in:

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #LasVegas. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2017

Sister Ivanka tweeted as well:

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ❤️ #lasVegas — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017

Local officials took to to send their thoughts. Las Vegas Gov Sandoval:

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

Nevada Senator Dean Heller: