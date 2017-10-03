“We have a tragedy. What happened in Las Vegas is, in many ways a miracle,” President Donald Trump said outside the White House this morning, before heading to Marine One en route to Puerto Rico.

The Vegas police department, Trump enthused, did an “incredible job,” shooter Stephen Paddock was “a sick, demented man” with “a lot of problems I guess and were’ looking into him.”

“And, we will be talking about gun laws, as time goes by,” Trump said and did not elaborate.

Hours earlier, CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert dared Trump to enact even some small step toward sensible gun regulation, telling Trump, “You do not owe the Republicans anything. You know the Republicans tried to stop you from being president. Well, screw ‘em!”

But Trump’ former chief strategist Steve Bannon this morning told Axios that even a whiff of any gun regulation coming from the general direction of the White House would “be the end of everything.”