White House Chief of Staff John Kelly made a surprise appearance at today’s press briefing, to announce, “Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently, I’m not quitting today.”

”I don’t believe – and I’ve just talked to the president – I don’t believe I’m being fired today, and I am not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinkg of leaving,” he told press who have been reporting all of above.

Being President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “is the hardest job I’ve ever had,” he said, adding, “in my view it’s the most important job I’ve ever had. It is not the best job I’ve ever had,” he added, candidly, giving that distinction to his days in the Marines.

And, in conclusion on that topic, Kelly joked, ” I don’t think I will fire anyone tomorrow.”

Asked what are President Donald Trump’s biggest frustrations these days, Kelly shot back, “one of his frustrations is you. All of you, not all, but many of you.”

“It’s astounding to me how much is misreported. I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you’re operating off of contacts and leaks, whatever you have. But I offer to you the advice that, maybe, develop better sources.”

“This is really hard work running the United States of America,” Kelly said, quickly adding, “I don’t run it but I am working for someone who is.”

Insisting he did not mean to criticize Trump’s predecessors, Kelly added, “but there are an awful lot of things that got kicked down the road that have come home to roost now and have to be dealt with.”

Trump’s incessant early-morning tweeting is not, Kelly insisted, a sign he has failed to control the president, as members of the press also have reported. “I was not brought to this job to control anything except teh flow of information to our president, so he can make the best decisions.”