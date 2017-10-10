Morning after ESPN said in a statement it has suspended Jemele Hill over a tweet suggesting her followers boycott advertisers of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Donald Trump celebrated on .

Trump tweeted: “With Jemele Hill at the mike [sic], it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!”

On Monday, ESPN announced it had suspended its program host for the new tweets sent in a discussion about Jones’ threaten to bench any player who takes a knee during the national anthem.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network said in a long statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

About a month ago while tweeting about Trump’s “son-of-a-bitch” campaign against NFL players taking a knee in protest during the national anthem, Hill had not minced words, calling Trump “ignorant,” and his election a “direct result of white supremacy.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back, saying Hill should lose her job over the tweets. Back then, ESPN also released a statement, saying that they had addressed the issues with Hill and that she knew her actions were inappropriate.

Hill had responded to the White House comments on Twitter, saying, “My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

Trump’s most recent tweet about Jemele Hill: