As Arizona’s GOP Sen. Jeff Flake continued his Donald Trump: Coarse and Dangerous Tour on the morning TV news programs, President Donald Trump was watching.

After performing his morning Fox News Channel station of the cross…

"Clinton campaign & DNC paid for research that led to the anti-Trump Fake News Dossier. The victim here is the President." @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

…America’s Morning-TV-News-Watcher-In-Chief began to trash-tweet Flake.

Flake had dramatically announced in the Senate on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election. In so doing, he joins Tennessee’s GOP Sen. Bob Corker. Since announcing he’s not seeking reelection, Corker has been publicly denouncing Trump as a guy who has only a passing relationship with the truth, has debased the country in the eyes of the world, is taking the country to World War III, and needs an adult-day-care minder.

Flake did an impressive job of catching up on Tuesday, with his I’m Outta Here address, which morning TV news pundits feasted on Wednesday morning. Much back and forth as to whether the GOP ice is starting to crack, or coming to realize the political newbie they thought they could wrangle is instead re-defining the party. Trump falls into the second camp:

“The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!” Trump snickered.

“The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!” he crowed.

“Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said ‘a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.’ Really, they just gave me a standing O!” he crowed some more:

The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Working hard on the biggest tax cut in U.S. history. Great support from so many sides. Big winners will be the middle class, business & JOBS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017