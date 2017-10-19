President Donald Trump had wrapped Thursday’s photo op with Puerto Rico’s governor when someone lobbed a question about a report that FBI began probing Kremlin’s push into the U.S. nuclear industry with bribes, and kickbacks even before Obama’s administration approved Russia’s 2010 acquisition of a majority stake in a Canadian firm that owned U.S. uranium mines.

“That’s your Russia story,” Trump responded enthusiastically. “That’s your real Russia story – not a story where they talk about collusion and there was none. It was a hoax. Your real Russia story is uranium, and how they got all of that uranium – vast percentage of what we have.

“That is, to me, one of the big stories of the decade, not just now. Of the decade,’ Trump emphasized. “The problem is that the mainstream media does not want to cover that story because that affects people they protect. So they don’t like covering that story. But the big story is uranium and how Russia got 20% of our uranium. Frankly, it’s a disgrace. And it’s a disgrace that the fake news won’t cover it. It’s so sad.”

