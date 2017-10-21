President Donald Trump took time out from his morning – on the day of the funeral of slain Sgt. La David Johnson – to continue his feuds with the media and Johnson’s congresswoman and friend, Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Not letting go of his latest little nickname for a foe, the president called the congresswoman “Wacky” and suggested that he hopes the “Fake News Media” keeps talking about her because she “is killing the Democrat Party!”

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Shortly thereafter, Trump retweeted an old photo of Wilson with then-President Barack Obama, adding, “People get what is going on!”

People get what is going on! https://t.co/Pdg7VqQv6M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Wilson, of course, drew Trump’s ire after she condemned his attempt at a condolence call to Johnson’s 24-year-old widow Myeshia Johnson. Trump’s now-famous offer of sympathy – “he knew what he signed up for” – was interpreted as a show of disrespect by Wilson and Johnson’s family.

Trump doubled-down on his good intentions by sending Chief of Staff John Kelly to the press to explain matters. The move backfired when Kelly falsely recounted a speech Wilson gave at the 2015 dedication of an FBI building, and described her as “an empty barrel.” (Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said of Wilson, “all hat, no cattle,” apparently a reference to Wilson’s trademark cowboy-style hats.)

Johnson’s funeral at Christ the Rock Community Church in Cooper City, Florida, began at 11 am ET, and was scheduled to end at 1 pm. A wake was held last night, with Johnson’s sister, Terkiya McGriff, telling a local CNN affiliate, “Reality just hit me, and it was like, he’s really gone, and I’m not going to ever have my brother anymore.”

Trump is spending at least the morning at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Press pool reports indicate he arrived there at 10:45 am, with no word on his activities for the day.

Also killed in the Niger attacks that claimed Johnson were Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson. Their funerals were held earlier this week.

And earlier today, Trump tweeted his displeasure with “Fake News” for not covering the stock market adequately, and that he will unseal classified documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The announcement comes as a deadline mandated by Congress in 1992 comes to an end this week. Nearly 3,000 files are set for release from the National Archives by October 26. Few, if any, history-changing revelations are expected.

Stock Market hits another all time high on Friday. 5.3 trillion dollars up since Election. Fake News doesn't spent much time on this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017