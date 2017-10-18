Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to punch back at the Democratic Congresswoman who claims Trump told the grieving widow of a soldier killed in Niger “I’m sure he knew what he was signed up for, but when it happens, it hurts anyway.”

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson said she was with the widow of La David Johnson when she got the call from Trump as the widow was on her way to pick up his remains. Johnson was killed earlier this month in an ambush for which ISIS has claimed credit. Wilson said she heard part of the conversation on speaker phone.

Wilson claims Myeshia Johnson was reduced to tears by the call, telling her after hanging up that Trump did not know her deceased husband’s name.

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” Trump tweeted, as Wilson’s charge, first made Tuesday night, continued to tear up the TV news cycle this morning.

New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, aka The Trump Whisperer, said this morning Trump fired off the tweet after getting worked up watching coverage of Wilson on morning news programs. That would include Trump’s favorite morning program, Fox& Friends, where Wilson got torched for her remarks, first reported by Miami ABC affiliate, WPLG.

This storyline began unfolding Monday at the first of two consecutive Rose garden news conferences, when he got asked about the four soldiers killed in an ambush earlier this month. Until then, Trump had yet to speak about the largest military loss of life on his watch. Trump replied he had written letters to members of the four families and they would go out that night or Tuesday morning. Then he claimed Obama and other presidents did not call families of fallen soldiers when they held the office.

“This gentleman has a brain disorder and he needs to be checked out,” Wilson said of Trump this morning on CNN. Wilson claimed she has proof of what Trump said, explaining she was one of several people in the vehicle who heard a portion of the call.

“This man is a sick man; he’s cold hearted and feels no sympathy or pity for anyone. This is a young woman, 10 months pregnant… she has two other kids. And when she hung up the phone she looked at me and said, ‘He didn’t even know his name’.”

Trump’s tweet: