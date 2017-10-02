Donald Trump’s Town Hall With Sean Hannity Scrubbed As POTUS Travels To Vegas On Wednesday

President Donald Trump’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel program, set for Wednesday, has been cancelled. Trump announced this morning he would fly to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and families of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. At least 58 people were killed, and 515 injured, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country-music concert in Las Vegas.
Trump had been scheduled to appear with Hannity for an exclusive interview at Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday, October 4th at 9PM ET. The interview/town hall was to have taken place in front of an audience of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, FNC said, with Hannity and Trump talking tax reform, the economy, and news of the day, also taking questions from the audience.