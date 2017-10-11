The National Association of Broadcasters fired back at President Donald Trump over his morning tweet threatening to yank broadcast TV licenses. Trump’s angry about the NBC News report this morning that he asked about a tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal at a summer meeting, rattling his advisers and leading Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to call him “moron.”

“With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!” Trump tweeted.

National Association of Broadcasters

NAB returned fire: “The founders of our nation set as a cornerstone of our democracy the First Amendment, forever enshrining and protecting freedom of the press,” NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said in a statement. “It is contrary to this fundamental right for any government official to threaten the revocation of an FCC license simply because of a disagreement with the reporting of a journalist.”

Trump called for a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal after seeing a slide illustrating that the country’s nuclear stockpile had been steadily reduced since the 1960s, NBC News reports, citing three unnamed officials who were in the room. Officials caught off-guard by Trump’s arsenal request were forced to explain the legal and practical challenges to a nuclear buildup. But, more important, they were left questioning Trump’s understanding of America nuclear posture and rattled about his grasp of other national security issues.

It was shortly after that meeting that Tillerson reportedly called Trump a moron – which led to this week’s Trump claim to Forbes that he’d match his IQ against Tillerson, “and I can tell you who is going to win,” the president of the United States added.