President Donald Trump revealed a crisis of nicknames this morning on , crowning Sen. Bob Corker “Liddle” because Trump already has given “Little” to fellow Republican Marco Rubio.

In his tweet, Trump claims “Liddle’ Bob Corker was “made to sound a fool” when “Failing” New York Times recorded its conversation with Corker.

NYT has released audio of its interview with Corker, which was not recorded secretly, and which had been arranged in advance with Corker’s staff and conducted in Corker’s office. But the juiciest bits of this orchestrated occurrence already had been reported by the publication. So we already knew for instance, that the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Trump acts “like he’s doing The Apprentice or something.”

His reality-TV recklessness could set the nation “on the path to World War III,” Corker warned. “He concerns me,” said the senator who previously worked hard to get Trump elected, adding, “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Corker is one of those rare individuals who gets to quit his job and then, for months, tell receptive media outlets what he thinks of his boss. Late last month Corker announced he would not run for re-election in 2018 – and already he’s tweeted that Trump’s White House is an adult day care center, among other quotable observations.

Trump tried to bully the senator in the wake of that NYT interview, warning he’s “not through with Corker.” This morning Trump tweeted that it’s Corker who sounds the fool and “that’s what I’m dealing with!”: