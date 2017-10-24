Another War broke out this morning between President Donald Trump and unleashed Sen. Bob Corker.

It started when Trump tweeted, untruthily:

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee is now fighting Tax Cuts…

“…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Corker, no shrinking violet, shot back:

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Trump just hit back, “sad”-ly:

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

This round of Trump-Corker Smackdown seems to have started when Corker told NBC News’ Today show that POTUS joining Republican senators at today’s weekly policy lunch – Trump’s first address to senators at the Capitol since taking office – is mere “photo op” stuff, adding “more power to him.”

Trump is expected to pitch his tax reform plan.

Trump’s response gave MSNBC’s Morning Joe the opportunity for another of its fun Donald Trump Demonstrates Adolph Hitler’s The Big Lie Theory segments.

The Joe Gang noted today’s Trump tweet was especially high in untruths, declaring that nothing in those tweets is true, Trump having urged Corker to run for re-election, and Corker having voted against the Iran deal. A copy of a WaPo op-ed piece written by Corker in August of 2015, headlined “Sen. Bob Corker: Congress should reject the bad Iran deal” illustrated their point. Corker’s also the guy who said Obama’s camp got “fleeced” in the deal.

“We could do this all day,” Joe Scarborough told viewers.

On Good Morning America, meanwhile, Corker got asked if he had second thoughts about having unleashed Trump’s Twitter fury when he called Trump’s White House an “adult day care center,” and said that Trump’s incendiary rhetoric could put the country “on the path to World War III.”

Corker shot back, “I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” reminding George Stephanopoulos his White House as adult day care center crack had come in response to Trump’s “fallacious” tweet claiming Corker decided not to seek re-election because Trump declined to endorse him.

Trump’s morning tweets:

