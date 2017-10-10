EXCLUSIVE: In a deal worth high seven-figures, HarperCollins Publishers has acquired world rights for the next two books by Don Winslow, the author of the global bestsellers The Cartel and The Force. The new books are scheduled to be published in 2021 and 2022 by William Morrow in the U.S. and HarperFiction in the UK. Sources said both books are big commercial swings, neither of which are set in the drug world like his seminal books The Cartel and The Power of the Dog . Winslow is far down the road on the first book, and it will be shopped for movie treatment shortly. The second novel is a passion project that Winslow has been working on for a decade.

The deal was negotiated by David Highfill, VP/Executive Editor for William Morrow, and Shane Salerno at The Story Factory in Los Angeles. The books will be published directly by HarperCollins in Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and in the Spanish language in Spain and the Americas.

Said Highfill: “Don is working at the peak of his considerable powers, and if the publishing success of The Force and The Cartel and the upcoming movies based on them are any indication, his future is going to be very bright indeed. I couldn’t be happier to have the chance to work on more books with him.”

Said HarperFiction UK Crime and Thriller Publisher Julia Wisdom: “Don Winslow is one of the preeminent contemporary American crime writers and a remarkable chronicler for our times. He is an author whose work goes from strength to strength and positions him as one of the all-time greats. We cannot wait to bring his new books to readers across the globe.”

Winslow has written twenty novels, including The Kings of Cool, Savages, The Winter of Frankie Machine, as well as the more recent works. He said he looked forward “to continue to grow and expand my relationship with William Morrow/Harper Collins. I’m great fans of the entire team, including Brian Murray, Liate Stehlik, my gifted editor David Highfill and the publicity and sales forces worldwide. Working in close collaboration with my representative Shane Salerno, William Morrow/Harper Collins created a bold and groundbreaking launch for The Force that resulted in the book becoming a major bestseller around the world.”

This comes as Ridley Scott preps to direct and produce The Cartel at Fox in January, after the studio paid $6 million for the screen rights. Fox also acquired The Force were also sold to Twentieth Century Fox with Pulitzer-Prize winner David Mamet writing the screenplay for Logan helmer James Mangold to direct.