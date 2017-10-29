For a baseball battle that was scoreless until the sixth inning, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series knock the drama out of the park in the end last night.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson delivered a three-run homer in the ninth inning, Game 4 went from grinder to jaw dropper at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A result that saw the Dodgers win 6-2 over the Houston Astros and break their two game losing streak to tie up the 2017 World Series 2-2.

A result that led to celebrations in packed establishments all over L.A., more than a few Halloween parties in the City of Angeles likely being more sparsely attended and some taking a rest from their Stranger Things 2 binge for the ball game. It was also a very good night for Fox.

Scoring a 10.6/20 in metered market results, Game 4 of the 2017 World Series was a home run for the broadcaster.

First of all, after lagging behind the historic 2016 World Series so far, last night’s Dodgers vs, Astros match-up topped last year’s Game 4 between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians on October 29, 2016 by a tenth in the early ratings. In fact, last night’s Game 4 was the second best MM result the 2017 World Series has had so far, behind Game 2 on October 25 in L.A. It was also tied for the best Game 4 MM result since 2009.

Looking back past last year’s World Series, which saw the first Cubs victory in over 100 years, last night’s Game 4 beat Game 4 of the 2015 World Series by 14% in metered market ratings. Topping Game 4 of the 2012 and 2013 World Series, the Dodgers big win in Texas last night was also up 49% over Game 4 of the 2014 World Series when the Kansas City Royals played the San Francisco Giants.

Game to game, last night’s comeback for L.A. rose 2% over Friday’s Astros winning Game 3 in MM ratings.

Game 4 of the 2016 World Series went on to snare a 3.1/11 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.17 million viewers. The 2016 Game 4 was the most watched Saturday World Series game in over a decade.

Like last year, Game 5 tonight in Houston will see the pivotal MLB big game facing the NFL and on NBC with the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Detroit Lions as well as the 101st episode of The Walking Dead on AMC. Last year, going almost head to head the whole night, MNF ended up with a night winning 8.2/22 rating in the key demo and 23 million viewers to the MLB’s 5.1/15 and 17.21 million.

So, either way, put it all out there on the field tonight boys!