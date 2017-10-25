It was a hot night in the City of Angels on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers were on fire as they easily won Game 1 of the 2017 World Series.

Back in MLB’s biggest competition for the first time since Ronald Reagan was President and led by pitcher Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

That victory on a day when the temperature hit 103 degrees in L.A. was in front of a packed stadium of over 54,250 fans and a big television audience watching on Fox. By big however, we do not mean as big as Fox had likely hoped nor as big as it could potentially have been if it was the New York Yankees taking on the Dodgers.

In metered market ratings, the primetime 2017 World Series Game 1 scored a 10.2/17.

With no Vin Scully in the booth and no protests on the field or otherwise during the national anthem, that’s down 19% from last year’s World Series opener of October 25, 2016 when the Chicago Cubs lost to the Cleveland Indians. Stinging a bit more, last night’s opener was also down 3% from 2015 when the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets on October 27 of that year.

Last year’s Game 1 went on to snag 19.4 million viewers and a rating of 5.6 among adults 18-49 to hit a seven year audience high and win the night for Fox. The 2015 opener, which was the longer World Series Game 1 ever, ended up with a 4.6 rating among the key demo and 14.9 million total viewers for Fox – a rise of 35% and 22% respectively over the 2014 Game 1.

As last night’s game faced a new This Is Us and more on the other Big 4 broadcasters, that 2015 Game 1 squared off against a NBA season opener double header on cable.

We’ll update with more World Series ratings, plus This Is Us and the rest of primetime later.