An all-new cast has been announced for BBC’s long-running Doctor Who series, whose next season bows during Fall 2018 via BBC America. The new season will be a ten-week run of 50-minute episodes, kicking off with an hour-long show for its opener.

The upcoming season will be highlighted by the appearance of Jodie Whittaker, the first female to play the lead character of The Doctor, which was previously announced. Whittaker will be the 13th Time Lord, taking over the role from Peter Capaldi, who officially departs following the Doctor Who Christmas Special airing during the holiday season.

Joining Whittaker on her journeys through time and space will be Bradley Walsh (whose character is named Graham), Tosin Cole (Ryan), and Mandip Gill (Yasmin). Also joining the series is Sharon D. Clarke, formerly of the Holby City medical drama.

New head writer and executive producer Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch) decided to shake up the casting. He is also credited with Whittaker’s casting as the first female Doctor.

“The new Doctor is going to need new friends,” said Chibnall. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin, and Bradley to the Doctor Who family. They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show.”

Walsh claims to remember watching William Hartnell as the first Doctor. “Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself. I was petrified, but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan. I then queued up for ages to get into the Carlton picture house in Watford to watch the great Peter Cushing appear as the Doctor in a full-length feature film made in glorious color. Am I thrilled to be part of this whole ground breaking new dawn for the Doctor?? Oh yes!”

Gill was equally effusive. “I am over the moon to be joining the Doctor Who family. This is an iconic show with an amazing fan base and I look forward to everything that brings. Certain roles seem unattainable and this is one of those, so much so I didn’t believe it to be true for the first few weeks. To be working alongside the likes of Jodie, Bradley and my old friend Tosin is thrilling. This show is worlds away from the work I’ve done previously and that’s the part that excites me the most.”

Cole was simple in remarks, claiming to be “grateful and excited to be a part of this journey with the team. I’m looking forward to jumping in this Doctor Who universe.”