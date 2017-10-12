EXCLUSIVE: The looming layoffs at Disney/ABC Television Group have become a reality. Sources say the company today has started notifying employees who are being impacted by the reductions.

I hear the number of staffers who will be leaving is lower than what had been previously speculated. I hear it is in the 100-200 range, mostly in non-content and operational areas of the company. At each of the entertainment divisions, ABC Entertainment, ABC Studio, Disney Channel, DisneyXD, Disney Junior, and Freeform, there is a handful of people impacted.

As reported in August, Disney has been eyeing ways to cut up to 10% in annual costs at its Disney/ABC Television Group in a restructuring. Along with the reductions, as part of a realignment at the company to address big shifts in content distribution and other technology-related areas of the business, there will be some hiring opportunities across the company going forward.

In June, Disney-ABC reported a higher-than-expected increase in Upfront sales after vowing to “do better” following a year of declining ratings. The company said at the time advertisers “were especially drawn to series including: ABC’s returning comedies, realities, the TGIT programming block, and new shows,” mentioning the upcoming The Good Doctor, The Mayor and American Idol; Freeform’s upcoming Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Sirens and 25 Days of Christmas block; Disney XD’s Ducktales reboot; Disney Channel’s Andi Mack; and the Disney Jr. portfolio.