UPDATED: Disney’s Freeform announced two premiere dates today during back-to-back panels at New York Comic Con at Madison Square Garden.

The second season of Disney’s Beyond will have a two-hour premiere on January 18, 2018 at 8 PM ET, while season three of Shadowhunters will bow on April 3, 2018 at 8 PM ET. Additionally, the network announced a 10-episode back order for Shadowhunters’s third season to air in the summer. Freeform also released trailers for both series. Here is Shadowhunters‘

Executive producers Adam Nussdorf, David Eick and Tim Kring revealed that this year would focus on Holden’s (Burkely Duffield) struggle on whether or not he wants to embrace his powers and the consequences of his actions during the last season. The producers were joined by series stars Duffield Dilan Gwyn (“Willa”) and new series regular Eden Brolin (“Charlie”), who teased that their characters’ love triangle will only get more complicated.

The network will also air a 30-minute extended sneak peek of the upcoming Beyond season on Thursday, December 28 at 10:30 PM ET, presenting behind-the-scenes secrets and a look at what’s to come.

As for Shadowhunters, broadway star Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) and actress Anna Hopkins (Arrow) will be joining the cast, with Munoz announcing his role via video.

Both are joining as two new adversaries for the Shadowhunters crew. Hopkins will be this season’s main villain, Lilith, with Muñoz playing a rival warlock for Magnus Bane.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, Beyond is created, written and executive produced by Nussdorf. Kring, Eick, Steven Adelson, Dan Friedkin, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serve as executive producers. Beyond stars Duffield as Holden Matthews, Romy Rosemont as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell as Luke Matthews, Gwyn as Willa, Jeff Pierre as Jeff McArdle and Brolin as Charlie Singer. Here us a trailer:

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG and Matt Hastings. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Herondale, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.