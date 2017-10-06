Disney Channel has named former Paramount Television executive Dina Hillier as VP Original Series.

Hillier will work in tandem with Jonas Agin, vice president, Original Series, Disney Channel, in the development of live-action series for multiple distribution platforms, reporting to Adam Bonnett, EVP Original Series, Disney Channels Worldwide.

“We are fortunate to have Dina’s experience, insights and strong ties to the creative community in a critical role, joining Jonas and the entire Development team to deliver new stories for kids and families,” said Bonnett.

Hillier moves to Disney Channel from Paramount Television where she served as vice president of Comedy Development and Current Programming, including Grease: Live, The First Wives Club, School of Rock and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$.

Prior to Paramount TV, Hillier was an executive at Sony Pictures Television where she held roles in Current Programming and Comedy Development. She most recently served as vice president, Comedy Development, where she developed and oversaw creative direction on series including Community and Happy Endings. She also had previously worked on The King of Queens, My Boys, Til Death and Huff.

Hillier also is an advisory board member of the ATX Television Festival.