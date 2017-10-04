Discovery Communications and Google are teaming on the launch of Discovery TRVLR, an immersive, ambitious 38-episode virtual reality travel series that explores cultures across the globe through a “360-degree storytelling experience.”

The project comes from the Discovery VR and Google’s VR teams, and launches Friday, November 3 exclusively on YouTube, DiscoveryVR.com and on the Discovery VR app. The series can be experienced in virtual reality with the Google Daydream View headset as well as with Cardboard. The series can also be viewed through the web, Android and iOS phones.

“Discovery’s viewers look to us for innovation and expect to be taken places that satisfy their desire for exploration and adventure,” said Rebecca Howard, SVP Emerging Platforms and Partnerships, Discovery VR. “Like Discovery, Google’s VR team shares a passion for VR storytelling and we are thrilled to partner with them on Discovery TRVLR, our most ambitious endeavor to date.”

Discovery and Google say the series “explores the mind-blowing rituals, obscure traditions and life-threatening quests that define a variety of cultures in North America, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, Antarctica and Europe. As viewers enter these worlds they will be surrounded by extraordinary environments; sights, sounds and stories that reveal the extremes of human nature.”

The episodes will be divided into seven chapters, with six each for North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia, and two for Antarctica.

All but the Antarctica episodes were written and directed by Addison O’Dea and produced by Here Be Dragons. The Antarctica episodes were directed by Barry Pousman and produced by Yes Please Thank You. Saschka Unseld served as Creative Producer for the series.

Check out the trailer for Discovery TRVLR above.