A Weinstein Company board member has resigned amid the burgeoning abuse scandal involving co-chairman Harvey Weinstein. Sources confirm to Deadline that billionaire publishing heir and investor Dirk Ziff quit the board during a volatile board meeting held in the wake of a scathing New York Times exposé on sexual harassment allegations against TWC’s co-chairman.

The Weinstein Company board called the emergency meeting Thursday night. It was picked up Friday morning. Sources say Harvey Weinstein and the board have been at odds on the extend of his suspension from the company as he fights for his job.

Weinstein founded TWC company in 2005 with his brother Bob after both left Miramax, which they had launched in 1979. Thursday’s exhaustively researched and long-gestating NYT report cites a pattern of sexual harassment of women that it says went on for decades, resulting in eight settlements being paid to women who found themselves badgered for sex by the executive, including actress Rose McGowan. It cites an incident some 20 years ago in which actress Ashley Judd says Weinstein had her sent up to his room at Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel, greeted her in a bathrobe and asked if she wanted a massage or would watch him shower.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time,” Judd told the paper, “and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.”