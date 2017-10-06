Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency just kicked-off its sophomore visit to New York Comic-Con with a screening of the opening episode of its upcoming second season.

The preview was announced early this morning on social media by creator Max Landis. Bringing back many of the characters from the BBC America show’s first season, the “Space Rabbit” episode also introduces a few new ones as the world of Dirk expands.

Only being shown at the Javits Center today, the full episode will debut on October 14. However, we have an exclusive snippet of the opening of Season 2 of the series based on Douglas Adams’ beloved characters – though you won’t see any familiar faces from Season 1 yet.

As you can see above, the clip shows guest star Christopher Russell’s sword/scissor wielding pink haired Panto Trost on the run, in battle and planting a passionate kiss on the lips of the Lee Majdoub played Silas.

Joining Landis on the DGHDA panel today were cast members Fiona Dourif (Bart), Mpho Koaho (Ken), Hannah Marks (Amanda), Jade Eshete (Farah), Elijah Wood (Todd) and Dirk himself Samuel Barnett.

Having debuted on BBCA on October 22, 2016, DGHDA was renewed for a second season on November 21 last year.

New York Comic-Con continues until October 8 this year.