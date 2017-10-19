The DGA said today that it will address “the very serious issue of sexual harassment in the industry” at its national board meeting Saturday in New York. The announcement by a guild spokesman comes in the wake of the avalanche of accusations against Harvey Weinstein, who has been kicked out of the Film Academy and is being expelled from the Producers Guild. He’s still a member of the Directors Guild, however.

Weinstein, who has more than 300 producing credits but only two directing credits, both from the 1980s, has kept up his DGA membership all these years but now could be facing expulsion. The DGA has a codified set of rules for the expulsion of members which would have to be strictly followed if he is to be expelled.

Bill Cosby, who’s facing criminal charges that he drugged and raped numerous women, is still a DGA member, and so is Victor Salva, who in 1998 was convicted of oral copulation with the 12-year-old star of Clownhouse, his first feature film, and he served 19 months of a three-year sentence. He also pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct and of procuring a child for pornography. After his release from prison, he went on to direct such films as Powder, Jeepers Creepers and Jeepers Creepers II.

And Jace Alexander, formerly a DGA vice president, is still a member even though he’s currently serving 10 years’ probation for possession of child pornography. Roman Polanski, who drugged and raped an underage girl, is no longer a member though it’s unclear if he was expelled or quit.

Jamaa Fanaka was the last known member to have been kicked out of the DGA for reasons other than non-payment of dues. That was in 1998 for “conduct unbecoming a member” after a trial board found that he’d threatened Paris Barclay – who would later become DGA president – and for disrupting DGA meetings with “belligerent outbursts.”