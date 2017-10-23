ABC News has landed the first TV interview with Ashley Judd, since she went public with her allegations about Harvey Weinstein.

Diane Sawyer’s interview with Judd swill blanket ABC News on Thursday. That includes Good Morning America in the morning, World News Tonight with David Muir in early evening and Nightline in late night; it also will air on ABC News Radio.

Judd went public with allegations about Weinstein in the blockbuster October 5 New York Times article, opening the floodgate; about 40 women have come foward claiming to have been sexually harassed, assaulted or raped by the movie exec.

In the NYT article, Judd claimed that, as a young actress, she had been summoned to Weinstein’s room, where he appeared in a bathrobe, and allegedly asked her for a massage and if she would watch him shower. She said she tried to figure out how to get out of there without alienating the powerful movie executive.