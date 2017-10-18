Diana Ross will receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement during the awards broadcast on ABC next month.

The honor was announced by Dick Clark Productions and ABC today. Ross is a seven-time AMA winner, and hosted the show in 1986 and 1987. The live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is set for Sunday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The former Supreme is expected to perform during the broadcast.

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” said Ross. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award, formerly called the American Music Award of Merit, has gone to such artists as Sting, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Gloria Estefan, Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Annie Lennox, Loretta Lynn, Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, Prince, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Tammy Wynette.