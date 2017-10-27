EXCLUSIVE: Devon Bostick, who co-starred on CW’s The 100, and Natalia Dyer will star in the indie drama Tuscaloosa, along with Tate Donovan (The Only Living Boy in New York, 3 Generations) and Marchant Davis. Philip Harder directed the film from his own screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by W. Glasgow Phillips.

The story is set during the summer of 1972 and follows Billy Mitchell (Bostick), who works as a groundskeeper at the asylum run by his father, Doctor Mitchell. But when he falls in love with Virginia (Dyer), one of his father’s patients, Billy sets in motion a romance that could end in tragedy for both of them.

Producers are Brian Etting, Scott Franklin, and Patrick Riley.

Bostick, repped by Innovative, can currently be seen in Bong Joon-Ho’s Netflix film Okja with Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Tilda Swinton. Dyer, who stars on the just-released second season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, is repped by WME. Donovan is a client of Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, while Davis is with Innovative and 3 Arts.