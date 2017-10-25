Gerard Butler is one tough cop in STXfilms’ recently released action-heavy trailer to its upcoming crime thriller, Den Of Thieves, which, from the video, raises the question of who’s more dangerous, the cops or the criminals? From first-time director Christian Gudegast, who wrote the screenplay based on a story he crafted with Paul Scheuring, the pic will bow in theaters January 19.

Also starring Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Pablo Schreiber, and O’Shea Jackson Jr., the plot follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown LA.

The film is produced by Gudegast and Tucker Toole, who spent over 10 years developing the project together, along with Gerard Butler, Mark Canton, Ryan Kavanaugh, D. Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, and Alan Siegel. Executive producing are Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall and Glenn D. Feig.

Check out the trailer above.